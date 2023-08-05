Why Hallmark's Alison Sweeney Gave Up The Soap Opera Life

Alison Sweeney became a household name after she was cast as the devious and daring Sami Brady on "Days of Our Lives" in 1993. Sami quickly gained the love and attention of viewers with her dramatic storylines, which included kidnapping, blackmail, murder, and paternity scandals. Sami is also known for loving several men during her decades-long stint in Salem. The actor appeared as the character for more than 20 years before she shocked fans by announcing her departure from the soap opera. In 2014, Sweeney confessed during an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she was ready to step away from the soap opera life and start a new chapter, which included more time with her family and working on other projects.

"I decided that it's going to be my last year with the show," Sweeney told the talk show host (via E! News). "I've been on 'Days of Our Lives' since I was 16 years old, and I have never had more than a two-week vacation in that whole time," she added. However, the actor went on to reveal that she still holds a very special place in her heart for daytime television and the fans. "I love everything about it," she said, adding that she was looking forward to her downtime and spending more time with her two children.