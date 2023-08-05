Why Luke MacFarlane Will Always Feel Grateful For Hallmark

Many will recognize Luke MacFarlane from his recurring role as Scotty Wandell in the 2006 drama series "Brothers and Sisters," but avid Hallmark viewers will know the actor from the more than 10 feel-good made-for-TV movies he's starred in. Since debuting on the network in 2014, the actor has led fan-favorite flicks such as "Taking a Shot at Love," "Chateau Christmas," and "Karen Kingsbury's Maggie's Christmas Miracle."

As the leading man in these heterosexual love stories, Hallmark audiences might not realize that MacFarlane isn't actually a straight man himself. The actor came out publicly in 2008, sharing with Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail that he is a gay man. Regardless of his sexuality, Hallmark has offered MacFarlane consistent roles on the channel.

Since he has recently experienced an uptick in acting opportunities, especially since starring alongside Billy Eichner in the LGBTQIA+ romcom "Bros," the actor previously hinted that he might be taking a hiatus from Hallmark. Even so, MacFarlane emphasizes that he'll always be grateful for the work and stability Hallmark provided, supporting him in coming out publicly when others were passing him over.