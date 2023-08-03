Times Body Language Made Royal Fans Believe There Was Trouble In Paradise

No matter the personal matters and behind-the-scenes drama, members of the royal family typically wear a poker face when out in public. Of course, there have been moments when keeping said composure and maintaining neutral body language is easier said than done. Although these occasions are rare, the press has a field day whenever a royal lets their mask drop when out among the hoi polloi.

"When we see a photo of a royal looking angry or stressed it can often be a body language 'flash,' i.e. a very fleeting facial expression that has been taken out of context," body language expert Judi James told the Express. "When we see the whole footage the message can be completely different, especially if it's a royal like Kate, who is normally known for her pitch-perfect social smiles that she can keep in place without looking strained or inauthentic for long periods of time."

The late Queen Elizabeth II felt so strongly about putting on a brave face to avoid revealing tensions to the masses that she lived by a "never complain, never explain" rule. This rule has been more or less followed by other royals, but there have been a few rare instances where onlookers got a slight insight into the relationship between royal couples which we aren't used to seeing, further stoking the curiosity of what was actually happening at the time.