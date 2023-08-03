New Photo Of Grown-Up Sasha Obama Proves She Shares Big Sis Malia's Eclectic Style
As the daughters of former President Barack Obama, sisters Malia and Sasha Obama spent their childhood in the White House. Although Malia is older than Sasha, there is no sibling rivalry between them, with their mother Michelle Obama telling Today, "The thing that I love the most is that those two girls are each other's best friends."
While Malia and Sasha prefer to be out of the spotlight, Barack dished on his daughter's close relationship in a 2020 interview with People and said, "Now they're both old enough, where they just enjoy each other's company, and to be together as a family and see how they've become these marvelous young women — there's been no greater joy than that."
When their dad became president in 2009, Malia and Sasha Obama quickly gained attention for their fashion choices. During his presidency, the girls wore knee-length dresses, skirts, coats, and tights. Even as they got older, this dress code continued, but with an added flair to account for their preferences and diverging styles. In recent years, both Malia and Sasha have started dressing in casual streetwear. That said, the pair's mellow style is a complete departure from the looks they wore in the White House.
Malia's sister is picking up on her style
Malia, who has been applauded for her elegant but diverse style, and Sasha live together in Los Angeles. It appears that Malia's fashion sense is rubbing off on her younger sister.
In the exclusive photo above, Sasha sports braids, looking stylish but comfortable in a flowing boho-chic maxi dress. She paired the colorful patterned frock with flip-flops and an oversized brown purse. In addition, Sasha accessorized with several bracelets on each arm and a long necklace. Similarly, Malia wore an outfit with a bohemian influence in July 2023 while grocery shopping in LA. Malia rocked denim shorts with a red long-sleeve top ornamented with a paisley and floral pattern, pulling off the ultimate effortlessly chic outfit.
In their 20s, Malia and Sasha are living a lavish lifestyle in California, with Malia working as a screenwriter. And they're finding their individual sense of style. Both of the girls, per the Daily Mail, have adopted a Gen Z style and have received praise for doing so. For example, Sasha was pictured wearing baggy jeans, a crop top, boots, and a woven bag in 2022. In a TikTok, she's seen in a long flowing skirt, uggs, and a T-Shirt. On the other hand, Malia has been spotted wearing sandals, denim shorts, and a sweater. Like Sasha, Malia is also a fan of loose-fitted jeans. These simple can be worn by anyone, even the former president's daughters.