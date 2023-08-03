New Photo Of Grown-Up Sasha Obama Proves She Shares Big Sis Malia's Eclectic Style

As the daughters of former President Barack Obama, sisters Malia and Sasha Obama spent their childhood in the White House. Although Malia is older than Sasha, there is no sibling rivalry between them, with their mother Michelle Obama telling Today, "The thing that I love the most is that those two girls are each other's best friends."

While Malia and Sasha prefer to be out of the spotlight, Barack dished on his daughter's close relationship in a 2020 interview with People and said, "Now they're both old enough, where they just enjoy each other's company, and to be together as a family and see how they've become these marvelous young women — there's been no greater joy than that."

When their dad became president in 2009, Malia and Sasha Obama quickly gained attention for their fashion choices. During his presidency, the girls wore knee-length dresses, skirts, coats, and tights. Even as they got older, this dress code continued, but with an added flair to account for their preferences and diverging styles. In recent years, both Malia and Sasha have started dressing in casual streetwear. That said, the pair's mellow style is a complete departure from the looks they wore in the White House.