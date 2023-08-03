Inside Greta Gerwig's Relationship With Barbie Co-Writer Noah Baumbach

"Barbie" is one of the biggest movies of 2023, but writer-director Greta Gerwig wasn't always the filmmaking superstar she is today. When she began her career, she starred in a series of films that fell under the "mumblecore" genre. These movies, like "Hannah Takes the Stairs" and "Baghead," were low-budget and often improvised. They also didn't make a ton of money, which Gerwig joked about in a 2008 interview with Vulture. She had her eye on bigger Hollywood films even then, admitting, "I'm not terribly precious about who I am. I'm from a really middle-class background — my mom's a nurse, and my dad does small-business loans — so anything that would pay me would be great!"

One person who helped Gerwig get into bigger films: her "Barbie" co-writer, Noah Baumbach. The director is also Gerwig's real-life partner, their relationship running in parallel to a decade of creative collaborations. Before they met on the set of "Greenberg," Baumbach was best known for directing films like "Margot at the Wedding," which starred his then-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh... who co-wrote "Greenberg."

In other words, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's history is a complicated one, full of movies and marriages, falling-outs and films. Read on for a look inside their creative partnership and their romantic one, and how the two intersect!