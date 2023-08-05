Why Kody Brown Proposed To Robyn Before He Was Actually Ready

Kody Brown used to be known as the controversial polygamist with four wives and 18 children. However, as his first three wives have decided to leave him, the patriarch is left with only one wife, Robyn Brown, who was the last to join the plural family.

Kody and Robyn's relationship has been the seeming cause of a lot of trouble throughout the years, since their very beginnings. Some of the Brown family members have previously shared that they feel Robyn and her children perpetually get more of Kody's time and attention, while the "Sister Wives" fans have accused the fourth wife of wanting a monogamous marriage with Kody.

Robyn has, however, made it clear she only wants a polygamous lifestyle with Kody and that she could've been in a monogamous relationship had she wanted to. Her other romantic proposals are what shook Kody to his core at the time, making him propose to her even though he wasn't ready.