Justin Trudeau & Sophie Gregoire are separating. It was obvious for a few years now she can't stand him. Another video has her telling him to be humble. This is just another another step in his downfall. Don't let this news distract you from the important issues Canada facing.

Body language expert Jess Ponce III watched the clip of a kiss between Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau at a press event, and it's not good. "Talk about uncomfortable! This kiss looks forced and insincere," Ponce shared, before revealing that how the couple engaged afterward was most telling. "She immediately looks away, steps forward, and addresses something else. He leans back and looks behind him. These actions are not typical of a couple who are in love."

Ponce does acknowledge that we don't know what was happening in the lead-up to this moment, which could potentially change the meaning, but even so, "as an isolated moment, it speaks volumes — it captures to a moment when the two are not fully engaged or on the same page." It looks like they're going through the motions for what's expected of them, and for Ponce, the kiss was clearly nothing more than a setup. He added, "They rushed through it and fulfilled their obligation. It was staged for [the] camera and anything but loving."

And if there was any private discord in the Trudeaus' marriage when they were filming, they didn't want to show it, particularly considering their professional responsibilities. "Since he is the leader of the country," Ponce explained, "it is very likely that he is trying to give everybody a sense of normalcy."