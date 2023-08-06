Why Did S. Epatha Merkerson Leave Law & Order?

It appears that the Lieutenant has turned in her badge for good. In 2010, S. Epatha Merkerson, made famous for her portrayal of Lt. Anita Van Buren in "Law And Order," declared she would be leaving the popular show. The actor famously played the no-nonsense, morally just commander of the 16th precinct from Season 4 of the series through the 20th season, which ended up being the final season of its original run.

The show has continued to bring in strong viewership with reruns. For Merkerson, the series finale — which aired on May 24th, 2010 — marked the end of her career with the show. She portrayed Lt. Van Buren for 16 years, and in a grand total of 391 episodes, the most of any actor in the show's history. Due to its ongoing popularity, the show was officially rebooted on February 2022. However, Merkerson did not return to reprise her role. The reasons behind her decision to leave the show behind were both natural and contractual, and Merkerson has expressed that she remains hopeful for her career moving forward.