Did Taylor Swift And Country Star Jake Owen Ever Get Romantic?

Few artists have gained as much notoriety as Taylor Swift. While there's no denying that Swift is one of the most talented singer-songwriters of her generation, she's managed to rise to fame for more than her music. During Swift's career's start, she stayed mum on important issues because label executives warned her it would backfire. But Swift has since broken out of these chains to find her voice and make a positive change in the world. In 2018, the singer-songwriter emerged as a Democrat and encouraged the American youth to make their voices heard through an Instagram post.

Just 24 hours later, a reported 65,000 people aged 18 to 29 registered to vote. And, in 2020, Swift took to Twitter to announce that she was re-recording her first six albums after their sale to Scooter Braun without her consent. She released the re-recording of her third album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," in 2023. Before it came out, Swift called for online kindness, seemingly for John Mayer, because several tracks on the album detail her negative experience dating Mayer when he was 32 and she was 19.

But the album also features several upbeat songs like "Sparks Fly," which many believe is an ode to Jake Owen. When People asked him about the track, the country star replied, "It's a great song and the speculation has always been funny to me." Owen added, "I'm sure Taylor probably laughs at it all too, but I'm happy to even have my name in the discussion around it."