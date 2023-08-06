Eva Longoria's Biggest Fashion Faux Pas

Actor and director Eva Longoria got her show business start in soap operas before hitting it big as Gabrielle Solis on "Desperate Housewives." With decades in the entertainment industry, Longoria is considered a fashion icon. In fact, the star has been known to wear a shirt with the words "style icon" stamped on it. Moreover, Longoria even had a fashion line with the now-defunct store The Limited.

Longoria has had many awe-inspiring red carpet looks and has finely tuned her personal style after years of dressing for hundreds of Hollywood events, from film festivals and press junkets to TV chat shows and magazine cover shoots. Speaking about her style to Women's Wear Daily (WWD), she said, "I've also been walking red carpets for 25 years, so I know what silhouettes look good on me, what makeup looks good on me, and what dress colors I should stick with. I describe myself as a laid-back fashionista."

However, Longoria has admitted that she's committed her fair share fashion crimes in the past. In fact, she was even included in our list of the worst-dressed stars at the 2023 Oscars. From crop tops to wardrobe malfunctions, Longoria has had a number of mishaps on the red carpet.