Eva Longoria's Biggest Fashion Faux Pas
Actor and director Eva Longoria got her show business start in soap operas before hitting it big as Gabrielle Solis on "Desperate Housewives." With decades in the entertainment industry, Longoria is considered a fashion icon. In fact, the star has been known to wear a shirt with the words "style icon" stamped on it. Moreover, Longoria even had a fashion line with the now-defunct store The Limited.
Longoria has had many awe-inspiring red carpet looks and has finely tuned her personal style after years of dressing for hundreds of Hollywood events, from film festivals and press junkets to TV chat shows and magazine cover shoots. Speaking about her style to Women's Wear Daily (WWD), she said, "I've also been walking red carpets for 25 years, so I know what silhouettes look good on me, what makeup looks good on me, and what dress colors I should stick with. I describe myself as a laid-back fashionista."
However, Longoria has admitted that she's committed her fair share fashion crimes in the past. In fact, she was even included in our list of the worst-dressed stars at the 2023 Oscars. From crop tops to wardrobe malfunctions, Longoria has had a number of mishaps on the red carpet.
The Desperate Housewives star wore a dress incorrectly
Eva Longoria wore an embellished mini-dress at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival and made a major fashion faux pas while doing so. The dress had a harlequin-like pattern with touches of black and pink shades throughout. It also featured yellow sequined flowers and yellow sequins on the sleeves and a black belt to cinch the waist. Longoria paired the dress with gold kitten heels and drop earrings.
In 2017, the actor made a revelation about this look on Instagram. Posting a photo of herself in the dress on the red carpet, she wrote in the caption, "Flashback to my first year in Cannes 12 years ago! I look like a baby! Fun fact: I had my dress on backward. Yep. Backwards and didn't know it!!!!"
While Longoria said on Instagram that this was her first time at Cannes, she told People in 2022 that she first attended the festival in 2005. Longoria also disclosed to the publication that she wore a $40 dress on the red carpet and defended the budget option by saying, "It's not the dress, it's the woman who wears the dress."
She has thoughts about a specific look she wore in 2001
In the early 2000s, Eva Longoria was pictured showing off her taut tummy more than once on the red carpet. Her look for the 2001 premiere of "Tomb Raider" was just one example. Longoria wore a brown leather suit jacket but went shirtless, exposing her stomach and part of her chest. In a 2017 interview with Health magazine, Longoria said she regretted this look and this trend.
She explained: "It was very appropriate for Tomb Raider, but it was almost like I was going to a theme party ... There is a decade of me just showing my stomach. Like, 'OK, Eva, can you stop wearing a crop top? Must you wear a crop top on every red carpet you go to?'" Longoria admitted that she did not have a stylist during this time.
A few months after this interview, Longoria posted an old picture of herself on Instagram wearing a crop top. In the caption, she wrote, "This was on a red carpet!! Geez what was I thinking??" However, Longoria might have changed her mind about this trend. In March 2023, InStyle noted that she was pictured wearing a black fringe crop top in Paris with black dress pants. The look was incredibly sleek and a departure from her "Tomb Raider" outfit.
Eva Longoria had a wardrobe malfunction at the Cannes Film Festival
Eva Longoria might be a star, but this doesn't mean she's not prone to having embarrassing moments in public. At the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, Longoria walked the red carpet in a seafoam green gown by Atelier Versace. As it was raining that day, Longoria picked up the lower half of her dress to avoid getting it wet while she climbed up a flight of stairs. But when she did this, Longoria accidentally revealed that she was not wearing any underwear. Per Us Weekly, she later joked about the incident on Twitter.
This fashion fail, however, has not prevented Longoria from attending Cannes in the years that have followed. At the 2023 event, Longoria touched on her fashion fails with French social media star Lena Mahfouf on Mahfouf's podcast, "Canapé Six Places."
When Mahfouf told Longoria that she was reeling from negative feedback she had received about a red carpet look, Longoria told her (via Special Arabia), "I have worn some really horrible things. I felt extremely uncomfortable. Now that I've been in the industry for a long time, I dress with a more classic style, less trendy. But most importantly, I don't let the media and social platforms affect me. It truly doesn't touch me. I don't take anything personally, especially being a public figure."