Sarah Ferguson's Classic Sense Of Humor Shines Through Her Mastectomy Recovery

Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2023, but she appears to be in good spirits after undergoing surgery as part of her treatment. The Duchess of York had a single mastectomy after doctors found a suspicious growth in one of her breasts during a routine mammogram, according to a statement that her rep supplied to People. "The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good," the statement read, in part.

In the time since Fergie has talked a bit about her cancer journey and she had some light-hearted fun during a chat on the August 2 episode of her podcast, "Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah," which she co-hosts with her friend, Sarah Thomson, in particular. In a hilarious segment, Ferguson shared that she has given her breasts rhyming names: Derek and Eric.

"On my left, he's called Derek ... and he's very important because he saved my life," she quipped. "Poor Eric on the right is feeling rather sad because he's not as perky as Derek on the left, but I'll get Eric balanced, don't worry." Clearly, the duchess hasn't lost her sense of humor and is able to look back at the difficult journey and have a laugh. And, as for why Ferguson chose the names Derek and Eric, well, she answered that on the pod, too.