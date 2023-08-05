Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For Week Of 8/7: Harris Forms A New Bond At Bayview

"Days of Our Lives" is heating up as the summer storylines continue to thrill viewers. Fans can expect to see plenty of drama surrounding pregnancies, romance, and more.

As August marches on, viewers will see the secret regarding Sarah Horton's pregnancy continue to leak out slowly. Bonnie Lockhart and her husband Justin Kiriakis are currently the only people other than Sarah and Rex to know that she's pregnant with Xander Cook's child. However, Sarah's mother, Maggie Horton, will soon learn the truth, and it's only a matter of time before Xander finds out that he's going to be a father.

Of course, Sarah won't be the only Salemite dealing with intense drama. Here's what's in store for the week of August 7, 2023.