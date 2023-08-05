Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For Week Of 8/7: Harris Forms A New Bond At Bayview
"Days of Our Lives" is heating up as the summer storylines continue to thrill viewers. Fans can expect to see plenty of drama surrounding pregnancies, romance, and more.
As August marches on, viewers will see the secret regarding Sarah Horton's pregnancy continue to leak out slowly. Bonnie Lockhart and her husband Justin Kiriakis are currently the only people other than Sarah and Rex to know that she's pregnant with Xander Cook's child. However, Sarah's mother, Maggie Horton, will soon learn the truth, and it's only a matter of time before Xander finds out that he's going to be a father.
Of course, Sarah won't be the only Salemite dealing with intense drama. Here's what's in store for the week of August 7, 2023.
Shawn returns to work
On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, fans will watch Shawn Brady return to work. Shawn was previously suspended from the police force for drinking on the job and later took revenge by outing Rafe Hernandez and Jada Hunter's personal relationship. Rafe eventually lost his job because of his romance with Jada.
However, upon returning to the force, Shawn will be pushed to deal with some serious guilt for his behavior and the way he treated his friends. Of course, Shawn is dealing with a lot of personal demons following an incident where he shot his father. However, he'll need to come to terms with his conduct.
Harris and Ava bond at Bayview
During the Wednesday, August 9, 2023 episode, "Days of Our Lives" will follow up with more of Harris Michaels and Ava Vitali at Bayview. The pair will grow closer as they forge a friendship. Ava has been struggling with her mental health for the past year, which is something that Harris can relate to. Perhaps her relationship with Harris will help bring Ava back to reality and help her understand her actions.
Perhaps Harris and Ava may even find more than friendship together, as their newfound connection could also bring a new romance for the fan-favorite characters.
Chanel turns to Johnny for comfort
Meanwhile, Chanel DuPree will continue to be drawn to her former husband Johnny DiMera. Chanel and Johnny have a long history together, which includes a lot of heartbreak. Although Chanel and Johnny divorced due to his demonic possession, Chanel went on to fall for Johnny's sister, Allie Horton. Now that Chanel and Johnny both find themselves single, they might just find a way to rekindle their romance.
When Chanel finds herself feeling overwhelmed by all that life has thrown at her, she'll turn to Johnny for comfort, which could be the start of their renewed love story.
Brady is faced with a new custody agreement
On Thursday, August 10, 2023, Brady Black will continue to come to terms with the new custody agreement for his daughter, Rachel. Brady was shocked when the judge awarded his twisted ex-girlfriend Kristen DiMera full custody of their little girl, and now he's suffering the consequences. Over the past year, Brady has done all he can to keep Kristen at bay as he's felt that Rachel was better off spending time away from her devious mother.
Now, Brady's worried that Kristen will turn his daughter against him. Brady will be stuck with supervised visits as he tries to figure out where to go and how to get custody of his daughter back.
Rex has a proposition for Sarah
As the week comes to an end, "Days of Our Lives" viewers will see more of Sarah Horton and Rex Brady. The pair are currently living in Chicago and hiding the fact that Sarah's pregnant with Xander Cook's child. Sarah is trying to move on after finding out that Xander is now dating Chloe Lane. Of course, that means she and Rex are involved in a complicated romance.
On Friday, August 11, 2023, Rex will have an interesting proposition for Sarah. Will he get down on bended knee and propose, or will his proposition be something a bit more dishonorable?