DAYS Alum Farah Fath Galfond Describes Her Own Experience With Scandalized Producer

Farah Fath Galfond is well remembered for her time as Mimi Lockhart on "Days of Our Lives." The character spent several years as the best friend of Belle Black and had romances with the likes of Rex Brady and Shawn Brady during her stint in Salem. The character of Mimi was a favorite among fans, but viewers had no idea about the things that Galfond endured behind the scenes. This week, the soap opera alum opened up about one experience with scandalized producer Albert Alarr, who has been the subject of many misconduct accusations from those who have worked with him on the soap.

Galfond took to Twitter to share one particular experience with fans, revealing that she felt exposed during a love scene directed by Alarr. "I had the particular misfortune of having Alarr direct my first ever 'love' scene when I was 19," she said. The actor went on to confess that she felt uneasy about being scantily clad in a room full of men as Alarr made the situation worse by allegedly trying to force her to do something she was uncomfortable with. "He pushed and pushed and pushed and pushed me on a particular issue, and was annoyed when I stood my ground," she stated.

The actor went on to tell her followers that she is proud of her younger self for setting boundaries with Alarr. However, looking back she wishes that the scene would have been directed by someone who would have helped her feel more at ease.