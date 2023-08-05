What Happened To Stella Valle After Shark Tank?

Founded in 2009 by sisters Ashley Jung and Paige Dellavalle, Stella Valle began by selling leather bracelets with attachable charms. However, what makes Stella Valle stand out is that Jung and Dellavalle, who were on a quest to make modern jewelry, do not have a background in fashion.

The New Jersey natives are West Point graduates and veterans. Upon leaving the military, the sisters started Stella Valle with help from their parents and two other sisters, per NJ.com. "We realized that, after our military training and experience, we could do anything if we put our minds to it. So that's what this business is all about — following our dreams and not letting obstacles get in our way," Jung told the publication.

In an interview with Glamour, Dellvalle said they first worked out of a garage in their parents' home and were using any resources they had to grow their business. Then came "Shark Tank." Jung, Dellvalle, and Stella Valle were featured in Season 4, Episode 25 of the series, which aired in 2013. Jung and Dellvalle made a memorable first impression when they walked into the tank in army uniforms that they swiftly shed off to reveal they were wearing sleek dresses.

Jung and Dellvalle told the Sharks that they sold Stella Valle at trunk shows at Bloomingdales and Henri Bendel (via YouTube). Likewise, they revealed that they had made $75,000 in sales. Jung and Dellvalle asked the Sharks for $150,000 for 25% of their company, but were the Sharks in?