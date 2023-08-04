The Choice Of Words That Reportedly Upset Donald Trump Most At His Arraignment

Apparently, when Donald Trump is at his properties, like Mar-a-Lago and his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, he's used to being called President Trump, CNN reported. So he didn't take too kindly to being called Mr. Trump and not President Trump by Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya at his Washington D.C. arraignment over his latest charges, according to the news organization.

Trump left the proceedings feeling "sour and dejected," according to CNN, after the former president pleaded not guilty to four federal charges related to his behavior on and before the Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

For what it's worth, according to etiquette expert Emily Post, "Mr." and not "President" or "Mr. President" is the correct way in a formal setting to refer to a former male president of the United States. And there can't be much more formal of a setting than a federal courtroom.

Trump became the first president to be indicted on criminal charges in March 2023 in relation to the alleged cover-up of hush money payments to Stormy Daniels about a purported affair she had with Trump. He could be also facing a fourth indictment as he is currently still under investigation in Georgia over alleged election tampering.