Days Of Our Lives Fires Producer Albert Alarr Following Backstage Harassment Scandal

The world recently found out that the drama extended beyond Salem behind the scenes at "Days of Our Lives" when Deadline reported on news of an internal investigation into co-executive producer Albert Alarr's on-set harassment and misconduct. Actor Arianne Zucker said it was time for change after the news of the "Days of Our Lives" workplace allegations against Alarr broke, and cast members started a petition to get Alarr out of his position of power at the show.

Part of the petition read: "Many of us feel — and will continue to feel — very uncomfortable and distraught should he stay involved with the show. Many of us have either been physically or verbally violated by him, including witnessing those objectionable and offensive actions," as reported by Parade. The petition seems to have worked; Alarr is no longer a co-executive producer for "Days of Our Lives." He's been replaced by Janet Drucker, who has worked as a producer for "Days of Our Lives" since the 1980s, according to Variety.

This is a clear escalation since Cordray Productions, which produces the long-running soap, first said they had "taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment" after the investigation's conclusion, per Deadline. Those actions had included giving Alarr a written warning and requiring him to undergo training, but not removing Alarr from his position as producer and director.