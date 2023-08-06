The Real Meaning Behind Kelly Clarkson's Mine

It doesn't get much more heart-wrenching than "Mine," Kelly Clarkson's breakup anthem on her 2023 album, "Chemistry." In her hit single, the powerhouse vocalist is vulnerable about her messy divorce from Brandon Blackstock, a music manager and Reba McEntire's stepson. The exes first met back in 2006 and were married for seven years before Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020. "Just to be brutally honest, I did not handle it well," the singer shared with Zane Lowe during a June 2023 interview. "I was crying so hard, even before separating." Fortunately, writing and recording her album was therapeutic for Clarkson, and these days, she seems to be on the other side of the awful ordeal.

Her profound pain is present throughout the entire project, but it's especially palpable in "Mine." The song is diaristic with a vengeful edge, bluntly laying out how Blackstock damaged Clarkson's ability to trust and love, and how she wants him to suffer through the same traumatic experience. In between lines that express her candid thoughts and wishes, there are some clever references to one of her older songs and even a cult classic film. "Mine" is a stunning introduction to Clarkson's first pop album in six years.