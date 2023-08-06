A Look At Michelle Obama's Close Relationship With Beyonce's Mom

The relationship between Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Michelle Obama has spanned 14 years. The singer was summoned to perform the Etta James classic "At Last" during President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration ball. She was called once again in 2013 to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at President Obama's second inauguration ceremony. With Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, being such a big factor in her daughter's career, it was only a matter of time before she would cross paths with Mrs. Obama.

Since meeting, Tina and Michelle have become good friends, collaborating on several initiatives. In 2012, Tina sat on the host committee of an Obama New York City fundraiser. Last December, the ladies came together for Revolt TV's "Cross-Generational Conversation," a talk between powerful women who spoke about their journeys in media, motherhood, and entertainment. During that panel, Tina and Michelle discussed the challenges and rewards of raising two daughters. Outside formal settings, the ladies have partied together, letting their hair down in a way not often seen from a former First Lady and mother of music royalty. Nevertheless, the duo has forged a close bond that transcends their professional dealings.