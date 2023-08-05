Amy Duggar King's Icy Reunion With Anna Duggar Proves There's No Thaw In Sight

Amy Duggar King and her mother, Deanna Jordan, paid their respects at a memorial for their friend Heather Schisler, a mother of four who died far too young. (Jill Duggar Dillard announced the heartbreaking loss on her Instagram page.) Amy was startled to see Anna Duggar among the mourners. The two had once been close, but the relationship turned frosty after Amy became an outspoken critic of the Duggars' church ministry, the Institute in Basic Life Principles. (Deanna refers to it as "this crazy nut Bill Gothard thing.") The so-called "rebel" Duggar has also posted online messages begging Anna to leave Josh for her children's sake, despite the church's ban on divorce.

Sadly, the cousins' reunion was anything but heartwarming. Amy called Anna's name and touched her lightly on the back, causing Anna to recoil and snap, "Just give me space." This, says Amy, is proof her cousin is aware of her opinions. "She obviously knows I've been putting it out there, that 'Anna, you do not have to be alone in this. We're here for you, we're going to protect your children,'" Amy said. "But...she made it clear she does not want our help, she does not care for our help, and she's going to do what Anna does."

Amy and Deanna still hope Anna sees the light one day. But for now, be it in Texas or Arkansas, Anna Duggar is still standing by her man and is still on the outs with that branch of the family.