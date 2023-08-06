Meet Nicole Richie's 2 Kids, Harlow And Sparrow

When you think of Nicole Richie, you probably think of Lionel Richie, her adopted father who is known as an American singer and songwriter, crafting soulful love ballads in the '70s and '80s. You may also think of Paris Hilton, Richie's old friend. In the early 2000s, Hilton and Richie were totally inseparable. Now, of course, some people are still left wondering the truth about Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's iconic feud.

At the height of their friendship, they were starring in the reality series "The Simple Life." In the first season, Richie and Hilton ditched their socialite life for working on a farm. Later seasons had the girls working various jobs and spending time with regular people. The show was made to depict them as incapable rich girls, but Nicole Richie is much more than a socialite or Hilton's sidekick.

The truth is, Richie is far from the person she used to be. Her lifestyle now is entirely different. Since the show, she has become a fashion designer specializing in everything from jewelry and footwear to apparel. She also married Joel Madden, singer of Good Charlotte, and shares two children with him. Followers have loved watching the stunning transformation of Nicole Richie from a party girl to being a parent , an obvious priority in Richie's life.