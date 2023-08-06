The Real Meaning Behind Kelly Clarkson's Me

While the song paints the picture of utter heartbreak when leaving a painful relationship, it's also a powerful message of hope. Many of the lyrics in "Me" focus on the hurt and trauma from Kelly Clarkson's relationship, and then the chorus lands strongly with its message of hope, "I don't need somebody to hold me / Don't need somebody to love me / Don't need somebody to pick these pieces up," Clarkson sings. "I put together my broken / Let go of the pain I've been holdin' / Don't need to need somebody when I got me."

Clarkson admitted that she had trouble realizing the fact that she needed to leave the marriage, and like many of us, she held out too long in the hope that things might change. On "The Today Show," when co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager told Clarkson that she is an optimist and that is perhaps what kept her there longer, the singer agreed.

"It's beautiful but it can also be very hard because you see what's never going to be there, which is very unhealthy," said the singer. "At a certain point, you love somebody so much [...] and you think you can do it. One day you just realize you've been treading water for years."