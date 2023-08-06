General Hospital Relationship Timeline: Jason And Elizabeth

Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) were not quite a super couple on "General Hospital." When Elizabeth believed the love of her life, Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson), had died in 1999, she found comfort in her newfound friend, Jason. Because Jason was a mob enforcer, his life was dangerous and that would often get in the way of any permanent relationship between the two. Jason got shot when dealing with enemy gangsters, so Elizabeth brought him to her art studio and patched him up. But, he soon realized his career was putting her in danger after he defused a bomb in the studio, so he left town. It turned out that (surprise!) Lucky was still alive (then Jacob Young), but they had trouble reconnecting because he'd been brainwashed by the evil Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers). Jason eventually returned to Port Charles, and he and Liz tried picking up where they left off.

They started getting closer, but Jason had concealed the fact that his boss, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), had faked his own death. Because she was friends with Sonny, the hurt Liz felt when she thought he was dead was devastating, and she decided the mafia world probably wasn't a good one for her to be in, so they broke up. Jason then immediately started dating Courtney Matthews (Alicia Leigh Willis), Sonny's sister, making Liz angry and jealous even though she was the one who broke things off with him.