General Hospital's Best Murder Mysteries Ranked
Despite being under the protection of mafia boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), Port Charles can be a dangerous place on "General Hospital." The murder rate is extremely high, and often, killings are motivated by greed, jealousy, secret-keeping, or just plain old insanity. While all of the city's police commissioners have been extremely skilled at their jobs, many of the killers in town have proven to be elusive for some time. Throughout the years, many victims of murder have turned up, including Peggy Nelson (Ann Morrison), Susan Moore (Gail Ramsey), Alison Barrington (Erin Hershey Presley), Claudia Zacchara (Sarah Brown), D.L. Brock (David Groh), Lisa Niles (Brianna Brown), and Connie Falconeri (Kelly Sullivan), just to name a few.
Several law-abiding citizens, such as Audrey Hardy (Rachel Ames), Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman), and many members of the Quartermaine family, have been accused of killing people. Supervillains like Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) and Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) have threatened the lives of everyone in Port Charles and even the world in some cases. One killer was even a vampire named Caleb Morley (Michael Easton). Most of the murderers would have gotten away with it if it weren't for the efforts of intrepid investigators such as Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), Holly Sutton (Emma Samms), Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), Frisco and Felicia Jones (Jack and Kristina Wagner), and more.
Here, we are going to rank the five best murder mysteries throughout the show's 60 years on the air.
5. The Brownstone Murders
Shortly after Bobbie Spencer was exonerated for the murder of her abusive husband, D.L. Brock, another mystery emerged in Port Charles. Bobbie and her then-boyfriend Jake Meyer (Sam Behrens) owned a brownstone, and the tenants included brothers Patrick and Kevin O'Connor (Guy Mack and Kevin Bernhardt), as well as her stepdaughter, Terry Brock (Robyn Bernard). The three youthful residents had all known each other because they grew up in a town called Laurelton, but a scandal involving Terry put the brothers at odds.
One day, a sleepwalking Terry stumbled over the dead body of Neil Johnson — Kevin and Patrick's cousin. Their uncle, Earl Moody (Bruce Hayes), also turned up dead, and Terry became the prime suspect. The string of killings continued, and when Kevin and Terry went to Catalina Island for their honeymoon, he revealed himself to be the murderer — something that started in Laurelton. Anna Devane figured out what was going on and rushed to the rescue, but was knocked unconscious by Kevin, who was dragging Terry around as his hostage, intending to kill her.
He brought her to the top of a cliff and shoved her off, although she managed to hang on for dear life. Jake showed up just in time to distract Kevin. Ultimately, Terry managed to climb back up to the top as the two men fought and hit Kevin with a rock sending him off the cliff to his death.
4. Nancy Eckert
In 1991, Luke Spencer's cousin Bill Eckert (Anthony Geary) — who was a dead ringer for him — came to Port Charles to oversee a salvage operation for businessman Harlan Barrett (Michael Cole). He brought along his son, Sly Eckert (Glenn Walker Harris, Jr.), and housekeeper Finian O'Toole (Arte Johnson), and the three moved into an old lighthouse. Eventually, Harlan opened up a cannery and hired Bill to run it. Harlan was secretly working with a villainous cartel comprised of international supercriminal Cesar Faison (Anders Hove), Leopold Taub (Chip Lucia), and Larry Ashton (Hugo Napier). The cartel was planning to control the world's business economy by using the neurotoxin carbon disulfide, and the cannery doubled as a manufacturing plant.
Bill's troublemaking ex-wife, Nancy Eckert (Linda Dona), had also come to town, causing him some grief, and even got involved with scion A.J. Quartermaine (then Gerald Hopkins). As she meddled in Bill's affairs while attempting to secure custody of their son, Sly, Nancy discovered the cannery's true purpose. Eventually, she was found murdered, and Bill became the number one suspect. Then-police commissioner Robert Scorpio investigated, and several other people, including Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring), Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner), and A.J., were also named as suspects. After a prolonged investigation, it was discovered that Finian had an argument with Nancy and had accidentally shot her, thereby exonerating Bill.
3. The Text Message Killer
In 2007, a killer stalked the streets of Port Charles. Carly and Sonny Corinthos' nanny, Leticia Juarez (Jessi Morales), turned up dead from strangulation. Sonny's enemy, Anthony Zacchara (Bruce Weitz), was initially suspected of killing her, but when Carly started getting mysterious text messages, his son Johnny Zacchara ( Brandon Barash) was believed to have been behind them. The unknown murderer tried to kill her but instead strangled Emily Quartermaine (Natalia Livingston). An unwitting Georgie Jones (Lindze Letherman) was walking through the park, only to meet the same fate. Others, including Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms), Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), and Samantha McCall (Kelly Monaco), also received threatening texts, and the killer tried to murder each of them.
When the killer attempted to attack Sam, she discovered he was someone they all knew: the presumed dead Diego Alcazar (Ignacio Serricchio), whose father — international arms dealer Luis Alcazar (Ted King) – had helped fake his death. Alexis had killed Alcazar, and Diego sought revenge, particularly against Sam, who caused the warehouse explosion that nearly killed him. He kidnapped her and almost succeeded in kidnapping Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst). Emily's widower, Nikolas Cassadine (then Tyler Christopher), figured out where Diego's lair was, and the two men battled. Ultimately, Diego fell and got tangled in a rope, and in an ironic twist, it ended up strangling him to death.
2. The Derisifol Murders
Paul Hornsby (then Paul Satterfield) had been associated with the aforementioned cartel but subsequently changed his criminal ways. After he and his wife Jenny Eckert (Cheryl Richardson) had a baby, they left Port Charles in 1994. Paul (now Richard Burgi) returned in 2015 and became District Attorney. A year later, a killer stalked the halls of General Hospital using a muscle relaxant called Derisifol and claimed the lives of several people, including beloved nurse Sabrina Santiago (Theresa Castillo). Many patients were found dead due to the Derisifol, and as the bodies started to pile up, the PCPD was baffled. Among the several suspects were Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton), Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth), and Dr. Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery).
Paul was breathing down the cops' necks to catch the killer, but it was eventually revealed that he was the one behind the murders, rocking Port Charles. He had been seeking vengeance against Kyle Sloane (Robb Derringer), who had raped his daughter Susan years prior. But after murdering him, things got out of control, so he had to eliminate anyone that learned his secret. He had gotten involved in dealing illegal weapons with Ava Jerome (Maura West) and was blackmailing her. He also injected Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) with the drug and attacked his ex-wife, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot). Anna Devane was the one who finally subdued him, and Paul got sent to prison for 30 years.
1. The Hook Killer
After Ava Jerome was brutally assaulted by someone wielding a hook in 2022, many people thought it was one of her enemies. She survived, thanks to the help of Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Dex Heller (Evan Hofer). However, the mysterious assailant went after Joss later in a back alley, but Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) followed her and was stabbed. He didn't receive a killing blow, however, the hook had been laced with serpent venom, and Brando succumbed to the poison. Soon, the authorities speculated the killer was an enemy of Sonny Corinthos, especially after his lawyer Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennessy) was also attacked. She survived because the doctors isolated the poison. It was later theorized that the people around Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) were the ones being targeted.
Soon, dead bodies were stacking up once again in Port Charles, with Officer Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse), Oz Haggerty (Max Faugno), and Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) also falling victim to the poisonous hook. It was eventually discovered that an inmate at Spring Ridge Sanitarium, Heather Webber (Alley Mills), was the Hook killer. An experienced escape artist, she was able to slip out whenever she wanted in order to carry out her insane plan. She believed several people in town had wronged her long-lost daughter Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) and was targeting them for extermination. After a final escape that culminated in a showdown at Wyndemere mansion, Heather was apprehended and remains imprisoned.