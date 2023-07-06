General Hospital's Best Murder Mysteries Ranked

Despite being under the protection of mafia boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), Port Charles can be a dangerous place on "General Hospital." The murder rate is extremely high, and often, killings are motivated by greed, jealousy, secret-keeping, or just plain old insanity. While all of the city's police commissioners have been extremely skilled at their jobs, many of the killers in town have proven to be elusive for some time. Throughout the years, many victims of murder have turned up, including Peggy Nelson (Ann Morrison), Susan Moore (Gail Ramsey), Alison Barrington (Erin Hershey Presley), Claudia Zacchara (Sarah Brown), D.L. Brock (David Groh), Lisa Niles (Brianna Brown), and Connie Falconeri (Kelly Sullivan), just to name a few.

Several law-abiding citizens, such as Audrey Hardy (Rachel Ames), Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman), and many members of the Quartermaine family, have been accused of killing people. Supervillains like Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) and Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) have threatened the lives of everyone in Port Charles and even the world in some cases. One killer was even a vampire named Caleb Morley (Michael Easton). Most of the murderers would have gotten away with it if it weren't for the efforts of intrepid investigators such as Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), Holly Sutton (Emma Samms), Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), Frisco and Felicia Jones (Jack and Kristina Wagner), and more.

Here, we are going to rank the five best murder mysteries throughout the show's 60 years on the air.