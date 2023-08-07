Taylor Cole's Favorite Scenes In Her New Hallmark Movie Aloha Heart

So long winter wonderland! Taylor Cole is trading small, snowy towns like the one from "Making Spirits Bright" for the tropical island of Hawaii in her new Hallmark film, "Aloha Heart." Of course, there's plenty of romance, but there are also a few moments of environmentalism where Cole gets to show off her science-y side; after all, her character is a conservationist by trade. And it's these scenes that were amongst Cole's favorites to film.

She opened up to Just Jared about the movie, stating, "There's a few different scenes where I personally got to learn about water conservation and giving back to the land, recycling and all of those things, It just made me appreciate the message and the through line in this movie, because I feel like it's impactful. It'll stay with people, it'll inspire people with the awareness. Just being able to touch on something that will make this world a better place is always a favorite storyline in my eyes."

Cole being excited to learn about conservation while shooting "Aloha Heart" isn't just because climate concern is a hot topic right now. The Hallmark celeb told TV Fanatic about the script and her character, "I was immediately drawn to it because of the character; we easily share the same passion for protecting Mother Earth, this beautiful canvas we've been given. So, you know, I was immediately drawn to the script just because of her sheer nature."