Jackie Kennedy's Husband Aristotle Onassis Initially Dated Her Sister

Though everyone predominantly knows Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis as John F. Kennedy's wife, she was indeed married to someone after the former president died. That person was tycoon Aristotle Onassis (hence the nickname "Jackie O"). The plot thickens, however, when you learn that Aristotle had previously had a relationship with Jackie's sister, Caroline Lee Bouvier.

Bouvier, who went by Lee and is often referred to by her married name Radziwill, was once Aristotle's lover. Bouvier is Jackie's younger sister by four years and was reportedly in a relationship with the Greek businessman around the time JFK died in 1963. By 1968, Jackie and Aristotle were being wed in a ceremony in Greece. The love saga continues because, according to the author of "Jackie, Janet and Lee" J. Randy Taraborrelli, Bouvier willingly gave up her lover for her older sister. He speculated to People, "After Bobby was killed, as much as she wanted to be with [Aristotle], she gave him up for Jackie."

Supposedly, Lee feared the worst for Jackie as well as her niece and nephew after the president was assassinated. Her decision to end her relationship with Aristotle was so that he could be the Kennedy family's "protector."