Jackie Kennedy Ended Her Brief Fling With Warren Beatty Because He Was Too 'Self-Absorbed'

In the mid-1970s, one might assume a heartthrob actor like Warren Beatty would be able to woo any woman he liked. And for the most part, that might have been true — unless, of course, that woman was former first lady Jackie Kennedy, who proved far harder to impress.

In an exclusive preview of a biography of Kennedy titled "Jackie: Public, Private, Secret" by J. Randy Taraborrelli released by People, it was revealed that the socialite, fashion icon, businesswoman, and mother of two had a brief fling with the "Bonnie and Clyde" actor during her time as a consulting editor for Viking Publishing. According to Taraborrelli, Kennedy sought to charm Beatty into penning a memoir for her publishing company.

Beatty, who was largely considered a male sex symbol of the times, attempted to charm Kennedy right back. However, firsthand accounts from Kennedy suggested this attempt at seduction fell far short of an earthshaking romance.