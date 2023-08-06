Gabi's Bad Luck With Weddings On Days Of Our Lives

Fans of "Days of Our Lives" know the stigma that having a wedding in Salem can bring. Although some, such as the legendary Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope's (Kristian Alfonso) four weddings, are remembered fondly, there are just as many that are remembered as bombshells. Take, for example, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). As Salem's resident troublemaker and oftentimes comedian, Gabi — who has had a very complicated love life — has not been so lucky in the romance department.

Since her debut on the soap in 2009, Gabi has been married four times, but she's walked down the aisle five. Even though four out of the five weddings have been completed with Gabi and her beau pronounced husband and wife, they haven't all ended happily ever after. From terrifying ex-husbands to brainwashing and even medical malpractice, Gabi's weddings have quite literally seen it all. Gabi is determined in her quest for true love, but no matter which way she turns, there always seems to be another obstacle in her way on her walk down the aisle.