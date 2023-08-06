Gabi's Bad Luck With Weddings On Days Of Our Lives
Fans of "Days of Our Lives" know the stigma that having a wedding in Salem can bring. Although some, such as the legendary Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope's (Kristian Alfonso) four weddings, are remembered fondly, there are just as many that are remembered as bombshells. Take, for example, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). As Salem's resident troublemaker and oftentimes comedian, Gabi — who has had a very complicated love life — has not been so lucky in the romance department.
Since her debut on the soap in 2009, Gabi has been married four times, but she's walked down the aisle five. Even though four out of the five weddings have been completed with Gabi and her beau pronounced husband and wife, they haven't all ended happily ever after. From terrifying ex-husbands to brainwashing and even medical malpractice, Gabi's weddings have quite literally seen it all. Gabi is determined in her quest for true love, but no matter which way she turns, there always seems to be another obstacle in her way on her walk down the aisle.
Gabi's first two weddings ended in tragedy
Gabi's first wedding was with Nick Fallon (Blake Berris). Their relationship was off to a rocky start when Gabi found out she was pregnant with Will's (Chandler Massey) child, but Nick agreed to claim the baby was his and they got married. When he told her that he had kidnapped Melanie, Gabi moved out of his house and their marriage was annulled. He became obsessive and tried to rape her, but she hit him over the head with a rock and threw his body in the river. That was strike one on Gabi's love life.
Gabi's second wedding was to Stefan Dimera (Brandon Barash). Although the two adamantly hated each other, they arranged a shotgun wedding in order to take over control of Dimera Enterprises. The wedding went through, but a few hours after they were married Stefan was accidentally shot by Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Stefan was presumably killed. He was actually alive and reappeared four years later to marry Gabi again.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Gabi's last two weddings explode with revelations
Gabi's third wedding was to Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), although that one didn't end in an actual marriage. After Lani shot Stefan, Gabi vowed to get revenge on her. She hacked Julie Williams' (Susan Seaforth-Hayes) pacemaker and created an app so that she could control how many times it shocked Julie's heart. Gabi threatened to kill Julie if Lani didn't break up with Eli. When Lani left town, Gabi moved in and pursued a relationship with Eli. However, when the time came to unite the couple in holy matrimony, Lani returned to town, interrupted the wedding and exposed what Gabi had done. Eli broke up with her then and there, reuniting with Lani.
Gabi's fourth wedding was to Li Shin (Remington Hoffman). In the years since Stefan had "died," Gabi and Li had built a loving relationship and when he proposed, she said yes. Unbeknownst to her, Stefan had been kept alive and was being held by Li, who brainwashed him into forgetting his love for Gabi. When Stefan returned to the land of the living, Gabi was devastated by his lack of feelings for her, but she resolved to marry Li anyway. At the wedding, it was revealed what Li had done to Stefan, but only after Gabi and Li had said "I do." Their marriage was annulled shortly after, and Gabi reunited with Stefan, marrying him for the second time.