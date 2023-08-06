How Chip And Joanna Gaines Hurt Longtime Waco Residents

Chip and Joanna Gaines rose to fame in 2013 with the debut of their HGTV show "Fixer Upper," where they renovated and decorated houses in Waco, Texas. They've taken their show and turned it into the Magnolia company, which includes a realty office, shopping complex, magazine, and more, making them perhaps the most famous residents of Waco. Chip and Joanna miss some things about their life before fame, and some longtime residents of the small Texas town, which the Gaines' have helped turn into a tourist destination, wish the couple, and their town, hadn't gotten famous.

When Chip and Joanna fix up a house, it can sell for a lot more than they bought it for, which is where the problem lies for some longtime Waco residents. One woman who was born and raised in Waco wrote a blog post explaining the situation using one of the "Fixer Upper" houses as an example. It's on the market for $1.2 million, and if it sells for that asking price, other houses in the neighborhood jump up in property value.

That sounds good, right? Your house becomes worth more just because Chip and Joanna swept in with their magical Magnolia touch on a different house in your neighborhood. And that could be good if you're looking to sell your house, but if you're planning to stay, it means you'll be paying higher property taxes. Without any changes, the sale of a high-price "Fixer Upper" house in the neighborhood means a higher tax burden for all the neighbors.