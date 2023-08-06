Beyonce Is Absolutely Stunning Without Makeup

Anyone with eyes can see that Beyoncé is a gorgeous human being. In addition, she is a supremely talented musical artist. Her live shows are theatrical and she fully plays the role of her alter ego, Sasha Fierce for her adoring fans. She has said that when she puts on the outfit, stilettos, makeup, and hair, Sasha Fierce appears.

Of course, Bey doesn't wake up that way and she once described it as a process when talking to Oprah Winfrey (via OWN). "Like once the lashes go on, and the makeup, and all that stuff," Oprah asked. "It's kind of like when I do a movie, becoming the character," said Beyoncé. "Once you put on the wig and once you put on the clothes, you walk different[ly.]"

Yet while we are all so used to seeing Beyoncé looking perfectly done up, not many know just how flawless the "Single Ladies" singer can look without a drip of makeup on her face. The superstar shared a beautiful photo on Instagram of her getting ready and let everyone see the girl under the Sasha Fierce persona. It turns out her natural look is just as, if not more, stunning.