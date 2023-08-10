The Real Meaning Behind Mandinka By Sinéad O'Connor

As the most popular single off her debut album, 1987's "The Lion and the Cobra," Sinéad O'Connor's "Mandinka" has been the source of much speculation. Her live performance of the song on David Letterman's "Late Night" was her first appearance on network television and was her first step in becoming a household name.

Though known for its upbeat instrumentals and — as with every one of O'Connor's songs — phenomenal vocals, people have scratched their heads at the lyrics. The Irish vocal powerhouse was many things, deliberate being one of them; her lyrics were layered with meaning, and "Mandinka," another song performed, written, and produced by her, is no exception.

Before we dive into the lyrics, though, let's take a look at what O'Connor herself had to say. In a 1988 interview with student newspaper The Tech (via Genius) she explained, "Mandinkas are an African tribe. They're mentioned in a book called 'Roots' by Alex Haley, which is what the song is about. In order to understand it you must read the book." While Sinéad O'Connor died at the age of 56, her memory — and her punk rock persona — will always remain in the hall of legends.