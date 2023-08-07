The Bold And The Beautiful's Don Diamont Can Soon Add 'Grandpa' To His Resume

On "The Bold and the Beautiful," Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) concocted a brilliant scheme to make Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) confess her crimes to him and be sent up the river for life. She was recently freed, though, after Judge Evan Scott (Michael Corbett) deemed Bill and Ridge's methods were inadmissible in court. We can't wait to see the look on Bill's face when he learns his plan was all for naught, but we haven't seen much of him lately — probably because Diamont has been traveling with his wife, Cindy Ambuehl, and chronicling their journey to Sicily on Instagram.

Diamont enjoys sharing his important life events with his fans. In November, he posted about his unbelievable trick-or-treat encounter with Hollywood legend Dustin Hoffman on Instagram, who was taking his grandchildren out on the Halloween excursion the night before, writing, "If this doesn't fall under the category of 'ONLY IN LA', nothing does." A few months earlier, he posted about a joyful, momentous milestone, also on Instagram, when his son Alexander married fiancée Audrey, sharing his happiness and love for them.

Now, he's shared further joyous news, announcing that Audrey is pregnant, making him a first-time grandfather.