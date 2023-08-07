The Bold And The Beautiful's Don Diamont Can Soon Add 'Grandpa' To His Resume
On "The Bold and the Beautiful," Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) concocted a brilliant scheme to make Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) confess her crimes to him and be sent up the river for life. She was recently freed, though, after Judge Evan Scott (Michael Corbett) deemed Bill and Ridge's methods were inadmissible in court. We can't wait to see the look on Bill's face when he learns his plan was all for naught, but we haven't seen much of him lately — probably because Diamont has been traveling with his wife, Cindy Ambuehl, and chronicling their journey to Sicily on Instagram.
Diamont enjoys sharing his important life events with his fans. In November, he posted about his unbelievable trick-or-treat encounter with Hollywood legend Dustin Hoffman on Instagram, who was taking his grandchildren out on the Halloween excursion the night before, writing, "If this doesn't fall under the category of 'ONLY IN LA', nothing does." A few months earlier, he posted about a joyful, momentous milestone, also on Instagram, when his son Alexander married fiancée Audrey, sharing his happiness and love for them.
Now, he's shared further joyous news, announcing that Audrey is pregnant, making him a first-time grandfather.
Congratulations abounded for the Diamonts
On Instagram, "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Don Diamont wrote, "Happy Birthday to my PREGNANT daughter-in-law, @audreyfeyzdiamont! She's the creature in the picture blocking her father-in-law. IT'S A BOY! @cindyambuehl and my first grandchild! So excited! So happy for Alexander and Audrey." The post was accompanied by a picture of Diamont and Audrey, one of Alexander and Audrey showing her baby bump, and a gender reveal cake with a slice taken out exposing blue frosting inside. Fellow soap actors like Bryton James (Devon, "Young and the Restless"), Tracy Bregman (Lauren, "Y&R"), and Lauralee Bell (Christine, "Y&R") responded with love and congratulations. A hilarious exchange ensued in which Audrey replied, "I am not a creature..........@rednaz_tnomaid say something!!" Diamont then countered with, "@audreyfeyzdiamont @rednaz_tnomaid can't save you!" and some laugh emojis. Audrey further wrote, "Thank you GRANDPAAAA," with a blue heart emoji, to which Diamont also sent one back to her.
Hundreds of congratulations poured in, along with happy birthday wishes to Audrey. A fan who knows Diamont's sense of humor very well posted, "Congrats, Don. I'm sure you'll be the best grandpa ever. Here's to all the weird fun you'll have with him." Many fans informed him that being a grandparent is a wonderful experience, with one writing, "Congratulations. There's nothing better [than] being a grandparent!!!!"
Congratulations to the Diamont family!