Melania Trump Reportedly Helps Donald Stay Centered Amid His Legal Woes

It's not a good time to be Donald Trump. The former president of the United States has been indicted three times in 2023. Trump was first indicted in March for paying hush money to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. In June, Donald was indicted for mishandling classified documents. His third indictment came in early August. Donald is facing charges for allegedly interfering with the 2020 election and his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection.

With his legal troubles piling up, Donald's campaign is railing against his third indictment. Likewise, a source told Page Six that these legal issues are taking a toll on Donald. However, they noted that his wife, Melania Trump, has his back through this challenging time and making life as normal as possible for Donald. The source said, "The couple and their son [Barron] have breakfast and dinner together regularly at their residence at his Bedminster golf club. [Melania] literally turns the news off at times so they can watch something else together, and she frowns over telephone or social media use at the table. Melania keeps him on track as a father and has in many ways stepped up to fill the place Ivanka [Trump] and Jared [Kushner] once had ... She is his most intimate and internal sounding board."

Despite this, Melania has not been with Donald at his arraignments or otherwise.