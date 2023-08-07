Melania Trump Reportedly Helps Donald Stay Centered Amid His Legal Woes
It's not a good time to be Donald Trump. The former president of the United States has been indicted three times in 2023. Trump was first indicted in March for paying hush money to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. In June, Donald was indicted for mishandling classified documents. His third indictment came in early August. Donald is facing charges for allegedly interfering with the 2020 election and his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection.
With his legal troubles piling up, Donald's campaign is railing against his third indictment. Likewise, a source told Page Six that these legal issues are taking a toll on Donald. However, they noted that his wife, Melania Trump, has his back through this challenging time and making life as normal as possible for Donald. The source said, "The couple and their son [Barron] have breakfast and dinner together regularly at their residence at his Bedminster golf club. [Melania] literally turns the news off at times so they can watch something else together, and she frowns over telephone or social media use at the table. Melania keeps him on track as a father and has in many ways stepped up to fill the place Ivanka [Trump] and Jared [Kushner] once had ... She is his most intimate and internal sounding board."
Despite this, Melania has not been with Donald at his arraignments or otherwise.
Melania Trump is staying quiet about Donald Trump's legal cases
According to The New York Times, Melania Trump prefers a private life and is not letting the frenzy surrounding Donald Trump's legal issues or his 2024 presidential campaign change this whatsoever. The publication, which spoke to people in her circle, states that she is not involved in Donald's campaign and has not made a public statement about his indictments. She is, however, preparing her son, Barron Trump, for college. Nevertheless, as Page Six notes, Melania has been providing Donald plenty of behind-the-scenes support.
The source explained, "She backs his bid for a second term completely, and listens to him when he needs someone he can trust ... she is obsessively private, she never gossips with even her closest friends, so Trump knows when they talk about important things it's just between them." They added, "The couple has worked out a schedule and routine that works for them. She is his secret weapon to staying grounded."
That said, an ex-aide noted that Melania's silence on Donald's indictment is a strategy. Speaking to CNN, Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham explained, "She is saying in her mind, you know, this is his issue, he can deal with it. He doesn't need me there to prop him up." She added, "She will show up by his side when she wants to when she's perfectly ready."