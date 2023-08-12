Meet Katherine Heigl's 3 Children

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley married in 2017, and the couple started their family when they adopted Nancy Leigh (Naleigh) Mi-Eun Kelley in 2009. Naleigh was considered a special needs adoption because she was born with a congenital heart defect. Newborn Naleigh had to undergo major open heart surgery before she could leave South Korea and come home with Heigl and Kelley. "Her heart is 100 percent fine now," Heigl told Harper's Bazaar soon after the surgery. "She has a scar, so she won't be wearing bikinis, which is fine by us."

When it came time for the couple to expand their family in 2012, international adoption had become a more arduous process, so they decided to look into domestic adoption. "My lawyer called and said, 'There's a birth mother, and she's due in four weeks. She's all yours if you want her!' " said Heigl, per Hello! That baby would be their next daughter, Adalaide Marie Hope Kelley.

With Naleigh and Adalaide growing into young women, Heigl says she and Kelley have been honest about how they came to their family. She explained that while they don't have any information about the girls' biological fathers, they know some about their mothers. "If you guys want to talk more about them, you can have as much or as little information as you want," Heigl told her daughters. "Tell us what you're comfortable with knowing.'"