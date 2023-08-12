Who Is Hallmark Star Cameron Mathison's Daughter, Leila?

Cameron Mathison stays busy in his professional life, being a major face on the Hallmark channel, an active soap opera star, and a host and correspondent for "Entertainment Tonight." Avid Hallmark fans will recognize Mathison from his leagues of projects on the network, starring alongside Alison Sweeney in the "Murder, She Baked" movie series in addition to leading flicks such as "The Christmas Ornament" and "The Christmas Club."

Outside of his television career, Mathison has cultivated the image of a family man, often taking to social media to provide fans with snapshots of the quality time he spends with his wife and two kids. These two aspects of his life don't always stay separate, though, as his daughter Leila has made special appearances on several of his projects.

The young Mathison has appeared on the now-canceled daytime show "Home and Family" alongside her father, as well as serving as a guest correspondent for "ET" back in 2016, and it's clear the father and daughter have a close bond.