How Prince Harry's Royal Rift Is Affecting Cousins Beatrice And Eugenie
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has a special connection to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Their mothers Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson had a close relationship, and this paved the way for the cousins' tight bond. As children, they went on vacations together, providing them with a wealth of shared experiences and memories. In addition, Diana took her kids over to Fergie's house for a weekly hangout at her pool. Years later, Harry and his cousins enjoyed clubbing together as young adults.
More recently, during King Charles' coronation, Harry's cousins showed their solidarity with him as they walked together into Westminster Abbey and sat near each other for the ceremony. "They're still the best of friends and talk constantly," a family insider explained to People. Even so, Harry's ongoing conflict with the royal family is impacting his cousins. "This whole drama between him and Meghan and the rift with the rest of the family has been really stressful for the girls. It's hard to watch because they see both sides of it," the source said.
Like Harry, Beatrice and Eugenie aren't working royals, and they don't have access to state-funded security personnel, so they have experience creating their own careers outside of The Firm. However, in Beatrice's case, she is close enough in the royal line of succession to be a Counsellor of State. Should the need arise, Beatrice could act on the king's behalf and assist in royal constitutional duties.
Common ground is the foundation of Harry and Eugenie's closeness
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Princess Eugenie have a particularly close relationship. "Eugenie had always been more than just a cousin to Harry," Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand assert in "Finding Freedom" (via People). "Like Harry, Eugenie is loyal, honest, and great fun." Harry also relied on Eugenie for relationship guidance. "Not only did he trust her implicitly, but friends say that she gives great advice and has always been 'beyond wise' for her years." Eugenie even played a matchmaking role in Harry's relationship with ex-girlfriends Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas.
When Harry began his romance with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, were the first family members that the prince introduced to her. As Harry recalled in "Spare," "I remember Euge hugging Meg as if they were sisters," (via Daily Mail). The two couples partied in Toronto just before Harry and Meghan's relationship went public.
Since Harry and Meghan moved to California, Eugenie is reportedly the only royal who has made the trip to visit them in the U.S. In 2022, Harry and Eugenie went to the Super Bowl together, and Eugenie also appears in the Netflix series "Harry and Meghan," hanging out with the family at their home. Eugenie's connection to her cousin remains steadfast. "She refuses to abandon him. She is a very loyal lady. She is not one for taking sides," a source informed the Daily Mail.