How Prince Harry's Royal Rift Is Affecting Cousins Beatrice And Eugenie

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has a special connection to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Their mothers Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson had a close relationship, and this paved the way for the cousins' tight bond. As children, they went on vacations together, providing them with a wealth of shared experiences and memories. In addition, Diana took her kids over to Fergie's house for a weekly hangout at her pool. Years later, Harry and his cousins enjoyed clubbing together as young adults.

More recently, during King Charles' coronation, Harry's cousins showed their solidarity with him as they walked together into Westminster Abbey and sat near each other for the ceremony. "They're still the best of friends and talk constantly," a family insider explained to People. Even so, Harry's ongoing conflict with the royal family is impacting his cousins. "This whole drama between him and Meghan and the rift with the rest of the family has been really stressful for the girls. It's hard to watch because they see both sides of it," the source said.

Like Harry, Beatrice and Eugenie aren't working royals, and they don't have access to state-funded security personnel, so they have experience creating their own careers outside of The Firm. However, in Beatrice's case, she is close enough in the royal line of succession to be a Counsellor of State. Should the need arise, Beatrice could act on the king's behalf and assist in royal constitutional duties.