Everything We Know About Karsyn From Claim To Fame

For viewers of ABC's reality show "Claim to Fame," part of the fun of watching is the challenge of trying to determine the contestants' secret celebrity relation alongside the competing players. Airing after Charity Lawson's season of "The Bachelorette," each episode provides new clues about the competitors' unique celebrity relatives while culminating in a guess-off and identity reveal.

This identity reveal was almost the fate of Karsyn, the under-the-radar brunette whose celebrity identity was incorrectly guessed by fellow "Claim to Fame" contestant Olivia in the finale of episode 6. While the erroneous speculation confirms one person that Karsyn isn't related to, audience members are still debating her actual celebrity relative.

If you find yourself still making your own "Claim to Fame" calculations about Karsyn, then a review of the contestant's clues is sure to help inform your theorizing. Here's everything we know about Karsyn and her celebrity relative.