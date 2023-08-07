Weird Things Everyone Ignores About Barbie And Ken's Relationship

Thanks to inventor and Mattel co-founder Ruth Handler, Barbie was born with a monumental purpose. Handler's vision for Barbie was beyond your average plaything — she wanted the doll to symbolize girl power and independence. "My whole philosophy of Barbie was that through the doll, the little girl could be anything she wanted to be," the toymaker wrote in her autobiography (via The New York Times). "Barbie always represented the fact that a woman has choices." Since the late 1950s, Barbie has shattered gender roles and encouraged children to dream big. But there's one detail about Barbie that Handler didn't bargain for. While the prototypical Barbie was ready to take on the world solo, consumers wanted something more traditional. Thus, influenced by public pressure, Mattel created a boyfriend for Barbie.

Barbie's purported lover, Ken, has become an icon in his own right. With his dashing good looks and infinite charms, Ken is the ultimate dream guy doll. And as one would expect of a fashion doll union, Barbie and Ken are a top-tier power couple — gorgeous, glamorous, and without a single flaw. At least, that's how things appear through Barbie's stylish rose-colored glasses. But a fairly curious picture emerges when you wade into the details of Barbie and Ken's relationship. With Barbie mania fully underway thanks to Greta Gerwig's blockbuster "Barbie" film, it's a perfect time to spotlight the intriguing, if not flat-out weird, things everyone ignores about Barbie and Ken's relationship.