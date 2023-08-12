Sophie Trudeau Has Plenty Of Projects To Keep Her Busy Amid Split From Husband Justin

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has signed two book deals. The first of the books will be called "Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other," and it will center around self-acceptance, empowerment, and learning about mental health in order to grow. The book will also consult experts in mental health and science fields, as well as offer journal prompts and exercises to help readers grow and improve their mental health. "Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other" will be available on April 23, 2024 via Penguin Random House Canada.

While Sophie's first book is sure to help adults get more in tune with their emotions and work toward better mental health, her second book will benefit a younger audience. The second book will be a picture book, which won't be released until 2025. Like her book for adults, the children's book will help readers navigate their emotions, as well as teach kids about movement, exercise, and outdoor play.

In a statement (via CBC), Sophie explained, "Partnering with Penguin Random House Canada on these two books is a unique opportunity for me to share some insights, tools, and stories that can help readers better understand their emotions and the internal hardships they face in their daily lives." She added that the books will also be personal, saying, "In revealing parts of my own mental health well-being journey, it's my sincere hope that it will shed light on our profound connections with ourselves and all human beings."