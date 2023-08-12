Days Of Our Lives' 5 Best Serial Killer Stories Ranked

"Days of Our Lives" has never lacked when it comes to creating dramatic storylines, and the soap opera has given fans some wild plots over the years. A few of the most memorable have included people being buried alive, demonic possession, baby swaps, evil doppelgangers, and more. Unfortunately for some characters, murder is also a big part of the sudser's history. Throughout the decades, characters such as Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry), Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller), EJ DiMera (then James Scott), and others have had their lives taken from them too soon during singular attacks. However, some of the most heartbreaking deaths have come at the hands of actual serial killers.

Many of Salem's most beloved characters have dealt with murder in one form or another. Longtime "Days of Our Lives" fans have seen a handful of surprising serial killer storylines, and each one has been unique and shocking in its own way. Some of the murderers have even killed popular characters and created spooky mysteries that played out for months before coming to an epic conclusion.

So, where do the "Days of Our Lives" serial killers rank among each other? Let's take a look back at the creepy storylines.