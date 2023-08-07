A Timeline Of Thomas Brodie-Sangster And Talulah Riley's Relationship

It seems like it was only yesterday that little Thomas Brodie-Sangster learned to play the drums to steal the heart of his school crush (while dad Liam Neeson tried to woo supermodel Claudia Schiffer). But "Love Actually" came out 20 years ago, actually. Despite his apparent inability to shed the baby face, Brodie-Sangster has gone on to enjoy a lengthy and illustrious career, starring in "Nanny McPhee," "The Queen's Gambit," and "Game of Thrones." Oh, and he's engaged to Talulah Riley, aka Annabelle Fritton from "St. Trinian's," aka the erstwhile Mrs. Elon Musk.

There have been innumerable bizarre celeb pairings throughout the years, but Elon Musk's ex-wife getting engaged to the boy from "Nanny McPhee" wasn't exactly on our 2023 bingo cards. Having depicted IRL couple Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood in Danny Boyle's Sex Pistols miniseries "Pistol," the stars were praised for bringing the appropriate flamboyant flair to their roles. But while Viv and Malcolm had a notoriously volatile relationship, the actors who portrayed them are enjoying a tender and low-key romance.

As they steadily become the next Brit power couple, the talented twosome is living their best Insta life and packing on the PDA at every given opportunity. Love really is all around, so let's delve into a timeline of Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley's relationship.