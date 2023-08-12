The Romantic Way Barbie's Michael Cera Met His Wife Nadine

Michael Cera has starred in some of the biggest movies in the past few decades, including "Juno," "Superbad," and "Barbie. " However, fans might be surprised to learn that the actor is a married man. In 2018, Us Weekly disclosed that Cera had tied the knot with his girlfriend, Nadine. In 2022, Cera went on the podcast "Life is Short with Justin Long" and dished on his relationship with Nadine. According to People Magazine, the unusually private actor told Long that he met Nadine in a bar in Paris. While he did not specify the year, Cera did say that it was during the time he was on "Arrested Development."

Cera gushed about this encounter and said, "There was no shyness, we just kept seeing each other and smiling. It was so comfortable. It was a really unfamiliar way to experience a stranger, and I felt like I saw the whole thing." As he was doing press for "Arrested Development," Cera did not stay in Paris long, saying, "I went to Cannes a couple days later and while I was at Cannes I was like I think I should extend my trip and hang out with this woman ... so I was like 'I'll do it! How romantic!' But things did not go as planned for Cera.