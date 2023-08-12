Ainsley Earhardt And Ex-Husband Will Proctor Had Quite The Age Gap

"Fox and Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt is one of the most respected journalists in media, but her divorce from her ex-husband, Will Proctor, brought forth some negative press. The couple married in 2012. Sadly, by October 2018, things had soured, with Earhardt announcing their split. In her statement, Earhardt wrote, "After much prayer and careful consideration, Will and I have separated." One day later, Proctor filed for divorce from his wife, though he was allegedly the reason for their marital woes.

Insiders close to the couple revealed to the Daily Mail that Proctor cheated on Earhardt with a pal of hers. She allegedly found proof of the affair and tried to work on their marriage after it came to light. Unfortunately, the relationship never fully recovered. The divorce was finalized in 2019, but several factors of their romance still pique fans' interest, including the couple's age difference. Proctor and Earhardt had nearly a decade between them. Still, at least for some time, it didn't appear to hinder the couple.