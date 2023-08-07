Sandra Bullock's Longtime Partner Bryan Randall Had A Close-Knit Relationship With Her Children

Sandra Bullock's son Louie was already in her life before she started dating Bryan Randall and she adopted Laila after they were already an item, which she shared on "Red Table Talk." "We hadn't been together that long and I said, 'Remember that NDA you signed when you photographed my son? You know that still holds ... because I'm bringing home a child when I come back from Toronto,'" she recalled telling Randall at the time. And so, their family grew — and Randall didn't miss a beat. "The kids are growing up so fast and Bryan couldn't be more involved in their upbringing," a source told Closer in 2019, adding, "the kids adore Bryan and of course Sandra still pinches herself that she's been so lucky finding Bryan."

And, in case anyone had any doubts about Randall's dedication to the two youngsters, he braved Disneyland for them. In February 2018, People magazine posted photos of Bullock and Randall at Disneyland with Louie and Laila. The family was joined by Bullock's pal, actor Jason Bateman, his wife Amanda Anka, and their two young kids, and they were seen walking around the amusement park, going on rides, and buying souvenirs. While Disney can be loads of fun, it can also be stressful and exhausting, so we know that Randall really was a great dad. During their outing, an onlooker said they "looked like a good happy family."