Sandra Bullock And Bryan Randall Faced Plenty Of Split Rumors Throughout Their Relationship

Sandra Bullock is mourning the loss of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall. Randall passed away "after a three-year battle with ALS," his family said in a statement to People. Randall and Bullock got together in 2015 after meeting when Bullock hired him to be the photographer for her son Louis' first birthday. The two have had a pretty low-profile and private relationship ever since, or as low-profile as it can be considering Bullock's star status. But within the past year, rumors had swirled that the couple had called it quits.

In fall 2022, Bullock and Randall's relationship was reportedly on the rocks and Randall was said to have moved out of their house, per RadarOnline.com. A rep at the time denied the rumor, saying, "Their relationship has not ended. They are as much together now as they have ever been."

A year or so later, and shortly before news of Randall's death was made public, more rumors of a split swirled.