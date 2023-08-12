Where Johnny Depp's Relationship With Disney Stands, Post-Defamation Trial

With more than 330 million viewers on the Law & Crime Network alone, the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial was the trial watched around the world. Everyone tuned in to find out all the sordid – and kinda gross – details about what went down between Depp, who might be most famously known for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, and Heard, whose career skyrocketed after playing Aquaman's leading lady. After plenty of shady courtroom comments, jaw-dropping audio recordings, and stunning security cam footage, the judge ultimately ruled in Depp's favor. Heard was ordered to pay more than $10 million to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star for defamation (via NPR).

Still, some of the comments made by Depp and Heard while they were on the witness stand have left fans with many questions. One of the most pressing questions is whether Depp, whose name has been cleared, will be back onboard with Disney to return to his role as the swashbuckling, accident-prone pirate. Depp famously vowed to never work with Disney again because, in his words, he was labeled as "guilty until proven innocent" by the company when Heard's accusations of abuse came out. But not everyone is convinced Depp's statement is one he'll continue to stick by.