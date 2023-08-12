Meet Hallmark Star Taylor Cole's Husband, Cameron Larson

Taylor Cole has been the star of many Hallmark holiday flicks and, more recently, the love interest in a swoon-worthy summer movie, "Aloha Heart." After seeing her fall in love so many times on-screen, it's easy to forget that the celeb has a real-life relationship that's just as romantic. Cole has been married to Cameron Larson since 2020, when they tied the knot in picturesque Lake Tahoe. But we're getting ahead of ourselves, because if we've learned anything from romance movies, it's that the journey to love is just as important as the happily ever after. And Cole and Larson's history could practically be the script for a Hallmark hit! Not to mention, they have the Hallmark channel to thank for their marriage.

It turns out Larson is a producer and production manager for the popular cable network. He might not have quite the credit list his wife does with the feel-good film brand, but he can claim a few favorites he has had a hand in since being hired in 2015. Not long after, the lovebirds met on the set of one of Hallmark's films. It wasn't exactly love at first sight; the pair went from colleagues to friends, and even a matchmaker-client relationship, before discovering they were made for one another.

Let us introduce the main character in Cole's real-life love story.