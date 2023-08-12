Why Below Deck Star Kyle Dickard Once Got Arrested
The "Below Deck" franchise spawned the "Below Deck Adventure" series, which premiered on November 1, 2022, and introduced fans to deckhand Kyle Dickard. While some have questioned whether or not "Below Deck" is real or staged, the drama with Dickard was quite authentic. The lively character quickly got on Captain Kerry Titheradge's bad side by heavily pursuing castmate Kasie Faddah and being rude to other shipmates on the show. In the end, Titheradge chose to let him go from the yacht, but his troubles transcended the spin-off, landing him in hot water with law enforcement.
The reality television newcomer was taken into custody in November 2022. What was supposed to be a fun day of soccer ended with Dickard being arrested for making a scene in front of thousands of attendees. Unbothered by his legal troubles, Dickard made light of his arrest on social media shortly after he was released from jail. Though the wild series of events made headlines, Dickard has never appeared embarrassed by his short stint behind bars or the actions that landed him there.
Kyle Dickard boldly ran past security to storm a soccer field
The Kyle Dickard chaos unfolded when Colombia and Paraguay squared off at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Dickard was in attendance and seemingly got a bit too carried away in the stands. While shirtless and holding a Colombia flag, the Texas native jumped a barrier and darted onto the field. In a video posted to his Instagram, multiple security staffers chased him before one was able to catch and tackle him. According to TMZ, who broke the news of his arrest, other fans followed his lead and attempted to storm the field as well.
During the pursuit, Dickard reportedly hit one of the security officers in the face. Once the cops intervened, he was hit with multiple charges. These included one count of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence. Sharing the video of his stunt online, Dickard had an interesting caption: "How it started vs. How it ended." The post also featured his mugshot, showing him proudly smiling despite his misfortune.
The reality star offered the cops money to let him go
Bravo personality Kyle Dickard did not only rack up criminal charges for his field antics. Things worsened once he got into police custody, adding to his troubles. Per his arrest report, Dickard offered officers upwards of $300 to release him. This landed him an additional charge of bribery of a public servant. He was booked into the Broward County jail with a bond set at $7,500. After paying a small bail percentage of just $750, Dickard was set free.
Despite his arrest, it appears that Dickard was given a slap on the wrist. According to updated court records obtained by Starcasm in January 2023, the case against the "Below Deck Adventure" alum was dismissed by prosecutors. While this is excellent news for him, it appears that his television career has stalled. After only appearing on three episodes of the show, he has not returned to Bravo. He resides in Florida, and is not too vocal about post-TV life. He does not post on Instagram frequently, so his recent endeavors are primarily unknown. Hopefully, his run-in with the law did not deter his yachting ambitions, which is how he landed the job with "Below Deck." Only time will tell if he is welcomed back in the future.