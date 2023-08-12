Why Below Deck Star Kyle Dickard Once Got Arrested

The "Below Deck" franchise spawned the "Below Deck Adventure" series, which premiered on November 1, 2022, and introduced fans to deckhand Kyle Dickard. While some have questioned whether or not "Below Deck" is real or staged, the drama with Dickard was quite authentic. The lively character quickly got on Captain Kerry Titheradge's bad side by heavily pursuing castmate Kasie Faddah and being rude to other shipmates on the show. In the end, Titheradge chose to let him go from the yacht, but his troubles transcended the spin-off, landing him in hot water with law enforcement.

The reality television newcomer was taken into custody in November 2022. What was supposed to be a fun day of soccer ended with Dickard being arrested for making a scene in front of thousands of attendees. Unbothered by his legal troubles, Dickard made light of his arrest on social media shortly after he was released from jail. Though the wild series of events made headlines, Dickard has never appeared embarrassed by his short stint behind bars or the actions that landed him there.