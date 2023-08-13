Times Princess Charlene's Body Language Hinted That She Was Unhappy

Residents of Monaco are said to be concerned about the state of their royal family — and particularly about the nation's highest-ranked princess, Princess Charlene. Ever since the Zimbabwe-born swimming star married Prince Albert in 2011, people have whispered that there was something off about the couple. Over the years, Monegasque locals have come to question Charlene's interest in Albert, with many believing that the princess tried to escape Monaco three times before her royal wedding. Others have alleged that the princess is paid $12 million per year to remain with the prince and perform her royal duties.

Of course, palace insiders deny these rumors — but that hasn't stopped the public from wondering whether or not Albert and Charlene's marriage is as steady as the couple claims. As French royal expert, Philippe Delorme, revealed in an interview with Madame Figaro, "Many had this impression [that Albert and Charlene had] an arranged marriage, it's true." In 2021, a Monegasque local echoed this sentiment, telling the Daily Mail, "There was a while when there was a sense that she was a reluctant princess, but this is different — there's obviously something not quite right either with her or the marriage."

Regardless of whether these rumors are actually true, there is no denying that Charlene has long seemed unhappy with her life in Monaco. As the princess has been photographed at royal events, body language experts have pointed out her small frowns, sullen gazes, and overall discontent.