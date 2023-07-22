Signs Prince Albert And Princess Charlene's Marriage Is On The Rocks

Marriage isn't easy regardless of who you are, and European royals seem to know it. Over the years, countless princes and princesses have struggled to keep their romantic lives on track, no thanks to all of the pressure of being in the spotlight. Chief among these dissatisfied royals was perhaps Princess Diana, who famously criticized the press for intervening in her marriage. As she declared in a bombshell 1995 interview with the BBC: "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, and the pressure of the media was another factor, so the two together were very difficult" (via PBS). Her son, Prince Harry, has not seemed to do much better, as his marriage with Meghan Markle is said to be on the rocks no thanks to the press' obsession with the couple's every move.

Unfortunately, love has not been any easier for Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, who are said to be one of the most mismatched royal couples out there. Ever since their 2011 wedding (after which Charlene burst into tears seemingly due to misery), rumors have abounded about the couple's unusual relationship. Some royal experts have even posited that Albert and Charlene are in an arranged marriage — a theory exacerbated by reports that Charlene tried to flee Monaco three times prior to the wedding. These days, things between the pair seem as tense as ever. Thanks to the prince's enduring playboy reputation and the princess' absences from Monaco, Albert and Charlene's marriage seems shaky at best.