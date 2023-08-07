Let's Make A Deal's Wayne Brady Comes Out As Pansexual — Here's What That Means

Wayne Brady is a master of disguise — whether it's playing five different characters in less than a minute on the improv comedy "Whose Line Is It Anyway?", or assuming the role of jovial host on "Let's Make A Deal." However, Brady just put aside all jokes and pretense as he bravely came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

In an exclusive interview with People, the comedian/singer revealed he identifies as pansexual, meaning he could potentially be in a romantic or emotional relationship with someone of any gender or sexual orientation. ("Pan" is Greek for "all.") "To me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary," Brady explained to the outlet. "Being able to be attracted across the board." Brady, twice divorced, is still close to his second ex-wife, Mandie Taketa. They're so close, in fact, that Taketa was the first person to whom Brady broke the news. The couple are parents to daughter Maile, and after Taketa and her boyfriend welcomed a baby boy in 2021, they asked Brady to co-parent as his "duncle." The entire clan is supportive of Brady's newfound identity.

Having shared his true self with his family, Brady felt ready to let the wider world know. "It's scary as hell to say out loud but here it is," he posted on Instagram. "The people I admire the most are the ones brave enough to be themselves unapologetically."